Suriya and Mohanlal's Kaappaan is off to a good start at the Chennai box office. In fact, the film has shattered the first-day collection of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, but has failed to beat the opening-day record of Nerkonda Paarvai.

Kaappaan is one of the much-awaited movies of the month in Kollywood. The presence of Suriya and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the cast had made the fans pin high hopes on the project. Further, the success of Suriya and KV Anand's earlier films gave the audience to have high expectations on the flick.

As a result, Kaappaan has got a good opening at the Chennai box office though it has not set any new record. On the first day, the KV Anand-directorial has grossed Rs 89 lakh, thereby beating the first-day collection of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which earned Rs 88 lakh.

However, it could not surpass the first-day business of Ajith's recent movie Nerkonda Paarvai which earned Rs 1.58 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the latest movie could not surpass the collection of Suriya's previous movie NGK, which minted Rs 1.03 crore.

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies in Chennai on Day 1:

Ranking Movie Collection 1 2.0 Rs 2.64 crore 2 Sarkar Rs 2.41 crore 3 Kaala Rs 1.76 crore 4 Nerkonda Paarvai Rs 1.58 crore 5 Mersal Rs 1.52 crore 6 Vivegam Rs 1.21 crore 7 Endgame Rs 1.17 crore 8 Kabali Rs 1.12 crore 9 Petta Rs 1.12 crore 10 Theri Rs 1.05 crore

Kaappaan has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. It is an action thriller in which real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa are doing key roles.

Suriya and Mohanlal's brilliant performances have been lauded by the cine-goers. It is interesting to see how the audience's respond to the movie in the weekend.

With Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veetu Pillai is hitting the screens next week, Kaappaan should garner extremely positive word-of-mouth in the coming days to be a profitable venture at the box office.