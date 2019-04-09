Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe has come out with flying colours at the US box office. It has now become the second highest-grossing movie of the year in North America and next only to Rajinikanth's Petta.

In the latest weekend, Super Deluxe has grossed $35,630 from 42 screens. The total collection of the Tamil movie now stands at $376,839 in the US box office. Not this film alone, Uriyadi 2 and Natpe Thunai were screened in North America and have collected $5,019 from 11 screens and $2,102, respectively.

However, the superb performance by Super Deluxe has earned second place in the US box office in 2019. It has now beaten Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which collected $273,519 in its lifetime in the US.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe is a multi-starrer which has Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha in the leads. The movies with solid content have always done well at the US box office. Hence, its performance has not come as a surprise.

As per the trade trackers, the movie has the potential to easily cross over $500,000-mark. It all depends on how it performs in the next 5-7 days.

Rajinikanth's Petta is in the numero uno position by raking in $2,553,065 in the US. It looks like the movie will retain its spot for some more time, considering that there are no big movie releases around.

Karthik Subbaraj's film is also the all-time third highest grosser in the US after 2.0 ($5,509,317) and Kabali ($4,585,808).