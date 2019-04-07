Festive seasons are when Tamil TV audience will witness the clash of biggies on small screens. But this time, it has begun a week before the Tamil New Year (April 14). After Zee Tamil announced its plan for the premiere of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Colors Tamil has decided to screen a biggie from its armour.

It's Chitti vs Rocky Bhai

Yes, Colors Tamil is pitching Rocking Star Yash's KGF against 2.0. Both the movies are multilingual films, which managed to do big business at the box office.

Box Office

Rajinikanth's 2.0 had minted over Rs 625 crore from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam versions at the worldwide box office. Whereas KGF had grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office. Although there are huge gap between the collections made by both the films, Yash's film is considered a blockbuster as it reaped huge profits to the makers of the movie, while the Tamil film, despite the big names in the cast, could not become a profitable venture due to the huge budget.

Coming back to the TRP wars, Rajinikanth's popularity is no match to Yash, but the Kannada star's film has created a lot of buzz. Hence, it turns out to be an interesting battle of the TRPs.

Last weekend, the Kannada version of KGF was premiered on Colors Kannada and it is believed to have registered big TRP numbers.

Timings of the Premieres:

Rajinikanth's 2.0 will be premiered at 6 pm on Zee Tamil, while KGF will be premiered at 4.30 pm, on Sunday.

2.0 is a science-fiction, directed by Shankar. Akshay Kumar played the negative role in the flick, funded by Lyca Productions. Whereas KGF is a period drama about Rocky Bhai, who desires to become the most powerful person in the world.