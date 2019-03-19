Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Panu starrer Badla is on a winning spree as the film raked in USD 3.7 million in 10 days in the overseas box office.

The region-wise overseas collection of the movie is - Middle East - $1.45 million, North America - $1.32 million, Australia - $224,116; UK and Ireland - $213,782; Rest of the world- $493,000.

In India, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla garnered Rs 8.70 crore on day 10, also the film had already crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday. Badla has become Sujoy Ghosh's highest 2nd-weekend grossing movie, beating the record of Kahaani.

Kahaani was a hit at the box office and sets a record for director Sujoy Ghosh as well, but the recent release Badla breaks the record of weekend 2 collection of Kahaani.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder case. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.