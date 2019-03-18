Badla and Captain Marvel has been performing well at the Indian box office. After the Hollywood superhero film, the Hindi crime thriller has also crossed Rs 50 crore collection at the domestic market on second Sunday.

Badla has had an average start with a collection of Rs 5.04 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. But the film's business picked up well over the weekend as the movie collected Rs 23.20 crore in its first three days.

Badla continued the momentum over the weekdays as well as the film ended its first week with a box office collection of Rs 38 crore. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer again witnessed a rise in its earning on second weekend, and crossed Rs 50 crore by the end of day 10.

With strong word of mouth, Badla collected Rs 7 crore (approximately) on Sunday, and achieved the first milestone conveniently, according to early estimates.

On the other side, Captain Marvel has been ahead of Badla at the Indian box office since first day. The Hollywood film had earned Rs 13.01 crore at the domestic market on opening day, and ended the first weekend with a collection of Rs 40.7 crore.

The film again witnessed a hike in collection on second Saturday, and took its collection to Rs 65.86 crore at the Indian box office. Riding high on the hype around the film, Captain Marvel collected Rs 8 crore (approximately) at the domestic market, according to early estimates.

With no major release last Friday, both the movies have managed to keep their hold at the box office successfully.