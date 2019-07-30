Hollywood movie The Lion King has earned the 'blockbuster' status at the Chennai box office. From its two versions (Tamil and English), it performed a lot better than new movies that include Dear Comrade and A1.

In its second weekend, The Lion King has grossed Rs 1.57 crore from 225 shows, reports Behindwoods. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 4.10 crore in Chennai which is a huge number for a non-Tamil film in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Santhanam's A1 has got a decent start at the Chennai box office. It has raked in Rs 1.06 crore from 249 shows. With the film getting fairly positive reviews, it is expected to do well in the days to come.

Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade has got an above-average opening at the Chennai box office. It has earned Rs 50.49 lakh from 162 shows.

Vikram's Kadaram Kondan has entered its second week and made a decent collection in the weekend. It has earned Rs 26.17 lakh from 105 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.60 crore.

Kangna Ranaut's Hindi film Judgemental Hai Kya has collected Rs 12.17 lakh from 57 shows. Surprisingly, the collection of Amala Paul's Aadai has significantly dropped in its second weekend despite getting fairly positive reviews.

Aadai has collected Rs 5.33 lakh from 42 shows to take its total tally to Rs 50.63 lakh. Samuthirakani's Kolangi has earned Rs 2.96 lakh from 42 shows.