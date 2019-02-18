Karthik and Rakul Preet Singh's Dev and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy have got a fantastic start at the Chennai box office in its three-day first weekend. Both the movies enjoyed good footfalls in theatres across the city.

In the opening weekend, Dev has raked in Rs 2.30 crore from 297 shows. It is considered to be a good number for a Karthi movie, reports Behindwoods. It has pushed Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 to the second place in Chennai. The Santhanam-starrer has earned Rs 60.59 lakh from 186 shows to take its total to Rs 3.59 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Gully Boy has occupied third position by raking in Rs 71.11 lakh from 126 shows. It is a good number of a Hindi flick in Chennai, say trade trackers.

Much hyped Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love has got a decent start by raking in Rs 33.83 lakh from 93 shows in four-day first weekend. It is followed by Hollywood movie Alita: Battle Angel, which has earned Rs 13.55 lakh from 21 shows.

New release Chithiram Pesuthadi 2 has collected Rs 10.76 lakh from 54 shows and Yatra has made a collection of Rs 3.96 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 19.26 lakh.

Ajith's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta have entered their sixth weekend by collecting Rs 3.53 lakh from 39 shows (Total collection: 12.51 lakh), Rs 2.85 lakh (total collection: 15.21 crore), respectively.

Mammootty's another movie Peranbu has collected Rs 2.50 lakh from 24 shows to take its total tally to Rs 52.19 lakh.