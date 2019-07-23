Chiyaan Vikram's Kadaram Kondan has got a flying start at the Chennai box office. The Kollywood movie has outperformed new movie releases like The Lion King and Aadai in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Kadaram Kondan has grossed Rs 1.60 crore from 351 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. The movie had opened to fairly positive reviews which helped the Vikram and Akshara Haasan-starrer to do good business, say trade trackers.

Hollywood movie The Lion King has been well-received by the Kollywood cine-goers. From its English and Tamil versions, it has minted Rs 1.40 crore from 231 shows. It is considered to be a superb opening for a non-Tamil flick in Chennai.

Amala Paul's Aadai is in third place at the Chennai box office in its first weekend. The collection of the film was hit following the cancellation of the morning and noon shows on the release day due to financial issues. With the film getting fairly positive reviews, the Amala Paul-starrer is expected to perform well in the days to come.

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has collected Rs 9.37 lakh from 45 shows in its second weekend. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 65.02 lakh in Chennai.

Yogi Babu's Gurkha has raked in Rs 5.79 lakh from 51 shows to take its total tally to Rs 79.56 lakh. Spider-Man Far From Home has earned Rs 5.41 lakh from 36 shows to end its third-weekend business at 2.46 crore in Chennai.

The collection of Jiiva's Gorilla has completely dropped in its second weekend itself as it could earn only Rs 2.64 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 66.99 lakh.