Hollywood movie Captain Marvel has occupied the first place at the Chennai box office in its first weekend. It has performed a lot better than new Tamil movies in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Captain Marvel has raked in Rs 2.02 crore from 258 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be a big number for an international film in Chennai.

It is followed by Atharvaa's new movie Boomerang. The Tamil movie has raked in Rs 66.26 lakh from 204 shows in Chennai. The movie was opened to mixed reviews which had some impact on its business, say trade trackers.

In its second weekend, Arun Vijay's Thadam has collected Rs 55.51 lakh from 162 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.23 crore. It has to be noted that the movie has got very good reviews from the critics and audience.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla has made a decent start in Chennai by earning Rs 19.77 lakh from 60 shows.

The collection of Oviya's 90ML has witnessed a steep decline in its second weekend as it earned Rs 3.81 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.21 crore.

RJ Balaji's LKG has entered its third weekend and earned Rs 3.74 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.35 crore. Hindi movie Luka Chuppi has collected Rs 2.59 lakh from 18 shows to take its total tally to Rs 30.18 lakh.