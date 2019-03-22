Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla is maintaining a stronghold at the box office even on its second week. Despite some new releases that happened recently, the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer continues to woo audience raking in Rs 67.32 crore.

Badla's total day-wise collection for the second week goes like : Friday - Rs 4.05 cr, Saturday - Rs 6.70 crore, Sunday - Rs 8.22 crore, Monday - Rs 2.80 crore, Tuesday - Rs 2.60 crore, Wednesday -Rs 2.60 crore, Thursday - Rs 2.35 crore. The total collection of week 2 is Rs 29.32 crore. Prior to which week 1 collection was Rs 38 crore.

The crime thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has collected Rs 67.32 crore in two weeks owing to the positive word of mouth hailing the murder mystery.

Badla has been garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking Andhadhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.