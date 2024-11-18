Navjot Singh Sidhu might have returned to The Great Indian Kapil Show as a guest but the overwhelming reaction from the audience and fans on social media might get him back permanently on the show. Sidhu attended the show with his wife and doled out some major dose of entertainment. Sidhu had left the show after he, the show and the channel faced massive backlash for his comments on Pulwama attack.

There were rumours that the channel had sacked him and he was replaced with Archana Puran Singh. Over the years, Archana cemented her spot in the show and now whether she and Navjot would be the celebs judges together remains to be seen. However, amid all this, Navjot was asked to comment on why he left the show.

Why he left the show

Sidhu said that with his leaving and the other celebs who left the show in the aftermath, the 'bouquet' fell apart. "There were political reasons I don't want to talk about. There were other reasons... and the bouquet fell apart. I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius," he said on The Grain Talk Show's YouTube channel.

"When Kapil was not well, he was jittery; he was going through a tough time, and people told me he was over. I said 'guys, he's a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn't exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him. You don't have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do," he further said.