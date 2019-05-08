In a world where people with two hands find it hard to pass successfully in examinations, Devika, a brave girl from Kerala has proved that sheer determination and passion are enough to be successful in life. This young girl from Kerala has no hands, but she grabbed A+ in all subjects in the state SSLC examinations after writing with legs.

A news report published in Mathrubhumi reveals that Devika is the student of CBHS school, Vallikkkunnu, Kozhikode. Divya born to Sajeev and Sujitha, had no hands since birth. However, her parents asked her to face life as it comes by and encouraged her to write using legs.

Soon Devika became an expert in writing everything using legs.

Apart from her parents, teachers and students in her school also encouraged her to chase her dreams despite her serious physical inability. It should be noted that physically handicapped students have the privilege to use scribe while writing examinations, but Devika never used the offer and completed all the examinations writing on her own.

For two papers, she used the permitted extra time, but in other papers, she completed the written examination just like any other normal student with no extra time given to persons with disabilities. Interestingly, Devika has now grabbed full A+ without any grace marks.

Apart from writing, Devika is also an expert in picture drawing using her legs. Recently, Devika's drawings were featured in a special exhibition for children with special needs at the Swapnachithra Arts Gallery, Kozhikode.

Devika is now planning to take Humanities subject for her +2, and she wants to become a civil service officer in her life. Devika's father Sajeev is working as a civil police officer, and her brother Goutham is studying in the fourth standard.

Devika's life is undoubtedly an epitome for everyone, and such children are a real encouragement for all the other special needs children who consider disabilities the end of their lives.