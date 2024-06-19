Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh garners a huge fan following across the world. Known for his foot-tapping music the actor-singer and Punjab's sensation has achieved a new fleet

Dilijit was a guest on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The videos and pictures from the talk show have surfaced on the internet.

Diljit Dosanjh wears Rs 1.2 Crore 'Diamond Encrusted'

For the chat show, Diljit Dosanjh opted for traditional attire. He wore a kurta and tehmat, and Nike Air Jordan. Apart from that, it was his watch that grabbed his eyeballs.

He wore a swanky watch on his wrist, adorned with diamonds.

Diljit wore a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding watch, which is priced at a whopping Rs 1.20 crore. While the watch comes with rose gold links and embellishments. Diljit got it customised for him with diamonds embedded all over it.

Diljit Dosanjh made a spectacular appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, captivating audiences with his electrifying performance and charismatic presence.

Here is the video of his performance:

'Sat Sri Akal': Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon Punjabi; captivates the audience with his performance on the show

Jimmy Fallon introduced Dosanjh as 'the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet'. Diljit Dosanjh performed his hit tracks G.O.A.T and Born To Shine. The singer danced and owned the stage with his band captivating the audience with his aura and dance moves.

During his performance, Dosanjh paused for a moment and sang, "Main hoon Punjab" from his recent film Amar Singh Chamkila.

The crowd went berserk and cheered for him. In no time, Jimmy Fallon joined him on stage at the end, exclaiming, "That is how you do it!" Dosanjh rolled his moustache in true Punjabi style and modified his "G.O.A.T" lyrics, pointing at Fallon while singing.

Jimmy Fallon presented Diljit a custom white gloves adorned with the show's logo

Diljit Dosanjh taught Fallon some Punjabi phrases. Fallon said Dosanjh's iconic catchphrase "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye" resulted in laughter, but he won over the singer with a smooth delivery of the greeting "Sat Sri Akal."

Dosanjh is on his Dil-Luminati music tour across North America.

Work Front

Diljit is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jatt & Juliet 3, which reunites him with Neeru Bajwa. The film will be released in theatres on June 27.