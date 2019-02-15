As Britain prepares to leave the European Union on March 29, the debate over the niceties has reached a shrill peak. Intense debates rage on TVs so much so that viewers have become confused over which ones to follow. And campaigners are resorting to newer ways to grab eyeballs.

Pro-Europe campaigner Victoria Bateman decided to drop her clothes so that the audience gets interested to find out exactly what will happen to the country when they leave the Union. Her act grabbed worldwide attention, and consequently, Boris Johnson's sister and TV presenter Rachel Johnson decided to pull a similar stunt on national television. And by doing so, she tried to assert the view that Britain has turned into an insane place.

Rachel started the action by saying: "As I know it can be hard to get your voice heard about Brexit nowadays. It feels like we've hit the saturation point. Enter pro-EU campaigner Victoria Bateman who's come up with a striking way this week to get herself noticed."

.@RachelSJohnson is baring all in the name of Brexit!



Dr Bateman had said that she had written thousands of words warning against Brexit. She said: "The key message that I have is that Brexit is the Emperor's new clothes. It's just not possible to deliver." And when she was asked about the reason behind her doing something so shocking, her prompt reply was there are naked woman around everywhere, every art gallery has a nude installation but in all those cases the women are silent.

Dr Bateman has repeatedly gone on to say that she wants her message to be taken seriously, and for that purpose, she is willing to use her body.

On Thursday on Sky news, when Rachel Johnson decided to bare her chest, her co-host seemed to enjoy her. "Go, Rachel, You look good," presenter June Sarpong said.