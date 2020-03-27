British Primine Minister Boris Johnson on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. He informed about this via his Twitter account informing that on took the test on the advice of England's chief medical officer and the test came out to be positive.

In the video on Twitter, he said:

"Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'm working from home and self-isolating and that's entirely the right thing to do.

"But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

Though Johnson assured that he has self-isolated him at Downing Street since the result came in and he will "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus", there is one thing that is becoming more apparent-to not take coronavirus threat lightly.

When coronavirus cases first came to light in China in December in 2019, not many would have thought that it would reach across the globe this swiftly.

There were many who didn't think coronavirus to be so contagious. Though experts have been cautioning about its tenacity to infect large swathes of the population in a short time and have been advising on maintaining social distance, there have been few who undermined the gravity. One was them was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On March 3, when the cases of coronavirus had surged in big numbers in the country and NHS had declared coronavirus outbreak as "level 4 incident" two days ago, PM Boris Johnson in a press conference on coronavirus update in the UK, said that he personally met a big number of people suspected of contracting SARS-CoV-2, and shook their hands.

While speaking about his meeting he tried to suggest that there is not much to worry about shaking hands with people suspected of having COVD-19 as long as you are taking precaution-by his standard-washing your hands.

In his own words, he said:

"I was at the hospital the other night, where I think there were a few coronavirus patients. I shook hands with everybody. You would be pleased to know that.

I continue to shook hands with I think it's very important.

People, obviously, can make up their mind. Our judgement is washings your hands is a crucial thing."

- March 3 , Boris Johnson “I shook hands with everybody you'll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands."

- March 27: Boris Johnson tests Positive for #COVID19

pic.twitter.com/sran4C0YDb — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 27, 2020

The expert by his side in the press conference reiterated the importance of washings hands but didn't get the opportunity to specify a higher priority- of maintaining social distance.

March 27, when Johnson has been tested positive for the coronavirus, he recollected the importance of safety measures and guidelines instructed by the health experts.

In the video, he said:

"We will get through it, and the way we are gonna get through it, is of course, by applying the measures that you have heard so much about.

And the more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic and the faster we will bounce back."

Boris Johnson since then met many government officials and attended gatherings with various officials. He also met with the Queen on March 11, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed.

Queen's eldest son Prince Charles has also been tested positive of coronavirus on Thursday.

There are over 11, 813 confirmed cases and 580 deaths due to coronavirus in UK as of on Friday.