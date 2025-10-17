Diljit Dosanjh is back with another single – Kufar. The song features him with Manushi Chillar. The song is from Diljit's album – Aura. Manushi is seen unleashing her seductive avatar for the song. From shaking her hips to flaunting her curves; the former Miss World has set the screen on fire with her dancing skills. Manushi took to social media to share the song and added that it was something new for her.

Manushi's post

"Well... I tried something new...," she wrote. While we loved Manushi's moves and Diljit's song; the song received more thumbs down than imagined. Many called the song "boring" and "cheap". There were many who slammed Manushi for her "vulgar" moves and questioned her choices. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Social media slams

"Keep your videos simple and sober... that's what suits you," wrote a user.

"Video is not suiting to your rapport built among audiences," another user wrote.

"Our culture isn't about such vulgarity," read a comment.

"Autotune brooooo," another comment read.

"Cheap," a fan opined.

"Such a cheap way to grab attention," another fan commented.

"Guru Randhawa is better," a social media user wrote.

"Bollywood spares no one not even miss universe," another social media user opined.

"Sure this song will never be in my playlist boring," a follower commented.

"Full on objectifying women how is this music," another follower opined.

"The Miss world Manasi chiller had dance like this?? an item song, she has better things to do by improving India. Why would you do this to her?" read a comment.

"What does the world come to the Miss India had to dance like this instead of improving India?" another comment read.

"Downfall start", "Miss World title for what?" and "Worst song by him ever" were some more comments on the video.

Amid the negativity around the song, Diljit has shared announced that he will be collaborating with Sanya Malhotra for the next song from his album.