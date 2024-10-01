One of the most loved, pouplar actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Dil-luminati Tour concert in Manchester. The effervescent performer always keeps his family away from the limelight. However, on Saturday, Diljit introduced his mother and sister to the world at his concert in Manchester, UK. The video of the same has taken by storm on social media.

Diljit's mother and sister were seen in the crowd listening and cheering to Diljit's songs. Diljit while singing his emotional hit song "Haas Haas". As he crooned the lines, "Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae (I have given you my heart and dedicate my life at your feet)," he introduced his mother's audience, saying, "This is my mom.

His mother got emotional and broke down, his sister was also teary-eyed as they hugged each other. Diljit then kissed his mother on the forehead and hugged her. While introducing his sister, he touched her feet and said, "She is my sister." She joyfully raised both hands and waved to the crowd, adding to the heartwarming moment.

Another video from the Manchester tour that has gone viral Diljit gifting a pair of shoes to a Pakistani fan during his concert in the UK.

"Borders are made by politicians": Diljit while gifting a Pakistani fan a pair of shoes

He then presented the shoes to a female fan with folded hands while handing over the shoes he responded in Punjabi, "Be it Hindustan or Pakistan, for me, they are both the same. Punjabis love everyone. The borders are created by politicians, but for me, they are all the same. I welcome people from both my country and Pakistan." The crowd applauded as Diljit expressed gratitude to the fans before she left the stage.

Diljit Dosanjh's UK tour will conclude on October 18 in London, after which he will kick off his India tour on October 26 in Delhi, visiting ten Indian cities over the next two months as part of the Dil-luminati tour.