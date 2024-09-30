Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8, 2024. Two weeks after embracing fatherhood Ranveer Singh was spotted first time at an event sans his wife actor Deepika.

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh attended an event at Antilia, where the Reliance Foundation celebrated India's Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their journey.

'Baap ban gaya re': Ranveer Singh jumps in joy; hugs paps as he attends first event after becoming a father; fans call him 'best dad ever'

Ranveer looked dapper in a black blazer and three formal pantsuits. The half-pony tail look with glares enhanced Ranveer's look.

As soon as Ranveer Singh entered the venue for photo ops, the paparazzi stationed there congratulated the actor for embracing fatherhood. The actor was beaming with joy and was seen jumping around with happiness as he shook hands with paps. He told the paps, "Baap Ban Gaya Re.

As soon as the video went viral fans of Ranveer Singh were also elated seeing Ranveer's cute gesture and commented on paparazzi's Instagram that they were waiting to see the baby girl's face.

Who all attended the India's Olympic and Paralympic champions

India's Olympic and Paralympic champions, including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Murlikant Petkar (India's first-ever Paralympic Gold medalist), Devendra Jhajharia (the first Indian to win two Paralympic Golds and President of the Paralympic Committee of India), along with Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Praveen Kumar, joined hands with sporting legends like Deepa Malik, Sania Mirza, Karnam Malleswari, Pullela Gopichand and celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aryan. United in Triumph, the brainchild of Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, marks a historic milestone in Indian sports by bringing together Olympians and Paralympians on a single platform for the first time.

Work Front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he will be next seen in Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. Ranveer Singh next has Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again with his wife Deepika Padukone.