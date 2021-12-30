Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday appealed to pro-Kannada outfits to withdraw their call for a statewide 'bandh' on December 31 to press for a complete ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES).

Talking to media persons after attending the BJP Executive meeting, he said that strong action has been taken against the MES activists who indulged in vandalism in Belagavi, and legal provisions would be examined to ban the group.

"The Karnataka bandh is not appropriate... bandh is not a solution for the problems," Bommai said and appealed to drop the bandh against the backdrop of rising Covid spread.

He also stated all amenities needed by labourers would be made available under one roof at Karmika Bhavans.

"Labour Department is functioning commendably. Karmika Bhavans have been built in such a way that they could render all the facilities needed by the labourers under one roof. Already 8 Karmika Bhavans have been built in the state. Karmika Bhavans would be built in all the remaining districts in the coming days. Mobile Clinic Units have been launched to provide medical care. Labour Minister's efforts to provide relief to workers during the Covid pandemic deserves appreciation," he said.