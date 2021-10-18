In a shocking development along the Line of Control in Punjab, the Indian citizens are being forced to listen to Pakistani FM channels. The Indian FM channels have not been allowed to be aired citing security reasons. The development reflects a larger part of Pakistan's dirty game of propaganda against India which Islamabad has resorted to since losing three major wars against its neighbours.

One of the local commuters in Ferozepur in Punjab Tweeted the incident on Twitter. He wrote "Driving from Ferozepur-Fazilka (Punjab), only Pakistani FM radio available. Learned no FM permitted in border district due to security issues. We need Indian FM or people r forced to connect PAK FM& influenced by their propaganda."

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio) promptly replied to the tweeting assuring a quick action on the issue. "Thanks for bringing it to our attention. I have asked the radio engineering team to investigate why our border FM signals are not accessible in the region you have mentioned,'' he replied.

Pakistan's Propaganda in Border areas

At least 15 FM stations have been set up in Pakistan to spew the most venomous propaganda against India 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On the other side of the border, certain underground and pro-militant radio stations broadcast with great coverage in Poonch, Rajouri, Nowshera, RS Pura, and Jammu city.

As per a report in The Tribune, Rajesh Bhat, who works in the policy division of the Directorate of All India Radio in New Delhi, established these facts in his post-doctoral research. Pakistani radio stations FM 101 Sialkot, Mast FM 103 Gujranwala, Radio Buraq Sialkot, Voice of Kashmir 95.8, Radio Swat Network 100 FM, and Radio Buraq FM 104-105 MHz, Peshawar, were clearly heard spewing hatred against India throughout the Jammu division, according to the study.

The broadcast ends with Bollywood and Punjabi music to trick J&K listeners into thinking it's an Indian radio station.