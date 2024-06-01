Investment firm 100X.VC has invested $2.7 million into 17 Indian startups. The startups span diverse sectors and are located in various Indian cities.

The selection process was competitive, with 17 chosen from over 1,500 startups. This investment provides the startups with capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

In a significant move that has energized the Indian startup ecosystem, 100X.VC, an early-stage investment firm, has infused $2.7 million into 17 startups. This marks the 11th cohort of the firm, further demonstrating its dedication to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

The beneficiaries of this funding hail from various Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram. This geographical diversity underscores the firm's pan-India approach in identifying and nurturing promising startups.

Ninad Karpe, the Founder and Partner of 100X.VC, expressed his enthusiasm about the new additions to their portfolio. He stated, "With these additions, our portfolio now has investments in 161 early-stage startups. In this cohort, our startups span diverse sectors such as B2B SaaS, API, healthtech, climate-tech, food and beverage and pet-tech."

The VC Pitch Day, an event that marked the culmination of the selection process, saw participation from more than 400 investors. This event not only showcased the selected startups but also demonstrated the robust investor interest in early-stage ventures. 100X.VC, in its unique approach, collaborated with each founding team, providing mentorship to improve their product and go-to-market (GTM) strategies.

The selection process for the 11th cohort was highly competitive. Out of a pool of more than 1,500 startups, 307 were shortlisted, and eventually, 17 were chosen. This rigorous selection process underscores the firm's focus on quality and potential for success.

100X.VC is a SEBI-registered 'CAT I Alternate Investment Fund', which adds a layer of credibility to its operations. The firm is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta, a well-known figure in the Indian investment landscape.

This recent investment by 100X.VC is reminiscent of similar historical events where venture capital firms have shown increased interest in early-stage startups. For instance, in 2020, Sequoia Capital India launched Surge, a rapid scale-up program for startups, which also aimed at providing early-stage companies with the capital, resources, and mentorship to grow their businesses.

In conclusion, the recent investment by 100X.VC is a significant development in the Indian startup ecosystem. It not only provides the necessary capital to the selected startups but also offers them mentorship and strategic guidance. This investment is a testament to the firm's faith in the potential of Indian startups and its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. As the Indian startup landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these startups leverage this opportunity to scale their operations and make a mark in their respective sectors.