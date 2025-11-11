Boney Kapoor turns 70: Janhvi Kapoor shares cute moment with Shikhar Pahariya; Arjun, Anshula, Sanjay Kapoor post inside photos

Celebrations galore at the Kapoor household as veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor turns 70 on November 11, 2025. Boney's family members, including Sanjay Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, celebrated his milestone birthday at their residence.

Taking to social media, his daughters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor shared inside photos from the intimate birthday bash. Sanjay Kapoor also posted glimpses from the celebration.

In the first frame, all four siblings, Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Arjun, can be seen together. Also in the frame were Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor, and Reena's husband Sandeep Marwah.

Joining them were Boney Kapoor's children, Janhvi, Arjun, and Anshula, while Khushi Kapoor was notably missing from the picture. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also made an appearance. In one of the pictures, Janhvi is seen holding Shikhar close during the celebration.

Another heartwarming picture shows Sanjay and Boney Kapoor flashing their million-dollar smiles for the camera. The final slide features the Kapoor brothers, Sanjay, Anil, and Boney — posing together.

In his caption, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy 70th birthday big brother/father." Reacting to the post, Sanjay's daughter Shanaya Kapoor dropped a few red heart emojis.

Anshula Kapoor also shared more inside photos from the bash. Posting a series of pictures from the intimate yet lavish celebration, she penned a heartfelt note for her father, "Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are. You've given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you.."

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, too wished her uncle on Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo with him, she wrote, "Happy birthday, Boney uncle," as the duo posed side by side for the camera.

Boney Kapoor is best known for producing iconic films like Mr. India, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, No Entry, Wanted, Mili, and Maidaan. His next No Entry Mein Entry is under troubled waters after Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan exited the film.