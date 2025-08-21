Ever since Boney Kapoor announced 'No Entry 2' without Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor; everyone has been wondering why the original cast wasn't retained. Boney announced 'No Entry 2' amid much fanfare with Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Boney has now expressed his regret on not being able to retain the original cast. He has also called it the film's loss.

The loss and the regret

Boney Kapoor has said that they waited for almost a decade for the trio to come together but things didn't materialise. He added that with NE2, he has tried to give the film a fresh start and a new flavour.

"Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years, but somehow things didn't materialise. We will miss them. Now, we're trying to give it a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But yes, we will miss Salman, Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in 'No Entry', and they were most loved," he told Instant Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor's father also added that he will always have the regret of not having the original trio in the second instalment of the film too. However, he was all praise for the trio. He called Salman a 'fantastic' man. He also called Anil a 'fantastic' brother. He also added that Fardeen Khan is one of the best people in the industry.

Praises the trio

"Salman is a fantastic guy, Anil is a fantastic guy, brother and actor. Fardeen is one of the best people I've known in the industry. I will miss them. But somehow, we've moved on, and let's hope the decision proves right," he concluded.

Boney Kapoor had earlier revealed that Anil Kapoor was miffed with him for not taking him in the film's sequel. He had confessed that even before he could inform Anil about the casting changes, he came to know it through someone else and was upset with the director-producer brother.