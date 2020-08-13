Today, August 13, is Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. The legendary actress died in February 24, 2018 after drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her death was declared as an accident. And while her fans are remembering her by sharing her iconic and unseen pictures, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor took to social media to reveal how every joy in his life is incomplete without her.

Boney Kapoor also mentioned a fact that how the family is missing to see the smile on her faces after looking at the immense appreciation showered upon her daughter Janhvi Kapoor for her portrayal of Gunjan Saxena in her biopic.

"Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu's work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi," Boney Kapoor tweeted.

He also shared a few throwback pictures where he was seen posing with the late diva. "Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi," he tweeted.

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor returned to the OTT screen with her new film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Boney referred to the fact in his post.

The legendary actress began her career at the age of four in the Tamil devotional film Thunaivan, and worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, before her Hindi film debut as a child artiste in the 1975 release, Julie. Her debut as a Bollywood heroine happened in the 1980 film, Solva Sawan, opposite Amol Palekar, and she became an overnight star after the release of Himmatwala, co-starring Jeetendra, in 1983.

Sridevi won a National Award as Best Actress for her last release before death, the 2017 release Mom.