The fans of Sridevi Kapoor are celebrating her 57th birthday on Thursday, August 13. They are sharing rare pictures and videos to remember the legendary actress, who passed away on February 24, 2018.

The Claim

People on social media sites have shared a picture in which Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit are seen. This turned out to be a special photo since the late actress was seen alongside Madhuri who was considered her arch-rival at one point in time.

Soon the photo went viral on digital platforms and people believed that this was one of the rare moments when they posed together for a camera.

Fact-checking the claim

On a closer look at the picture, we can make out that it is a photoshopped photo. Yes, using the good editing skills someone has morphed the original photo and shared it on the internet.

It was a picture taken at actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's wedding reception held in 2017. Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit had posed for the camera. The three women are seen wearing saree, while Sridevi, in the morphed photo, wore a white lehenga style saree with white florals. She kept her hair loose and sported a crystal neckpiece. This is not the usual costume that Sridevi used to don for big occasions.

In reality, Sridevi sported electric royal blue and black velvet Manish Malhotra-designed saree for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception. She had tied her hair into a neat bun and Accessories were huge stud earrings and ethnic choker. She was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor.