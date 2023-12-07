Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought an NIA probe into the episode of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharing the dais with a cleric who is allegedly linked to terror group, the Islamic State (IS).

He told reporters here on Thursday that cases had been filed against the cleric in question for making inflammatory speeches in Vijayapura.

BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that the cleric has connections with IS.

"However, the CM was trying to mislead everyone. The government must recommend this case to the NIA for further investigation," Bommai said.

The former CM said that the Congress had taken the pressure cooker bomb blast incident lightly but it was recently learned that five to six persons among the accused had been involved in anti-national activities.

CM slams BJP MLA; asks to prove charges

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday slammed BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for making allegations of terror link against a Muslim Sufi preacher and challenged him to prove the charges.

While speaking to reporters at Belagavi Suvarna Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah said the BJP has been in power at the Centre for 10 years. He urged Yatnal to initiate an investigation to substantiate his claims.

The CM said, "I have maintained a good relationship with the Sufi Muslim spiritual leader Syed Tanveer Hashmi, also known as Tanveer Peera, for many years. Why has MLA Yatnal been silent all this time?"

Accusing Yatnal of engaging in hate politics and anti-minorities politics for electoral gains, Siddaramaiah cautioned against such actions merely for winning elections. He said, "Yatnal is a big liar. Hashmi has challenged him to prove connections with terror outfits. There is a BJP government at the Centre. It's not just about making mere allegations; the BJP has been in power for 10 years. What have they been doing all these years?"

Siddaramaiah claimed, "Yatnal tried to secure the Leader of the Opposition and party state president posts in BJP. Since he couldn't secure both, allegations are now being made against me."

Yatnal had alleged that Tanveer Peera has connections with the IS terror outfit. He had also questioned CM Siddaramaiah for sharing dais with him at a religious convention held in Hubballi on December 4.