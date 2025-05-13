The India-Pakistan conflict began after a terrorist attack in Pulwama, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps and operatives across the border in Pakistan. This military retaliation escalated tensions between the two nations, leading to a series of missile and drone strikes that lasted for four days.

During this period of heightened conflict, the entertainment industry was significantly affected. The release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, which was scheduled for Friday, May 9, was abruptly cancelled. The makers announced that the film would instead release on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. However, the India-Pakistan tensions triggered a new dispute this time between Maddock Films and the multiplex chain PVR.

According to reports, PVR has filed a ₹60 crore lawsuit against Maddock Films for cancelling the theatrical release just one day before its scheduled premiere. While the production house cited "heightened security drills across the nation" as the reason for the cancellation, PVR CEO Kamal Gianchandani told News9Live that the last-minute decision resulted in significant financial losses.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta also weighed in on the matter, posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "According to PVR-Inox, Maddock suddenly cancelled the film's release (on 9th May) from cinemas on account of poor advance booking."

The legal battle is currently ongoing, and the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf remains uncertain. The Bombay High Court has issued an interim order restraining Maddock Films from releasing the film on OTT platforms until the completion of the agreed-upon 8-week theatrical window with PVR Inox. The court ruled that Maddock's decision to cancel the theatrical release constitutes a breach of contract. Therefore, the film is barred from release on any platform until the expiry of the holdback period.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 16.

On May 8, just a day before the planned release, Maddock Films issued an official statement, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind."

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhool Chuk Maaf features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Ishtiyak Khan.