The Bombay High Court has issued a decisive order to the Maharashtra government, demanding immediate measures to alleviate the severe traffic congestion caused by Maratha quota protestors in Mumbai. The protestors, advocating for the inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, have brought the city to a standstill with approximately 5,000 vehicles blocking major roads. The court has set a deadline of 3 p.m. for the state government to restore normalcy, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the situation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe addressed the state government counsel, Satish Maneshinde, with a clear directive: "We should not see any vehicle of the protestors when we leave the court today." The judges emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "The roads should be freed of congestion as fast as possible; otherwise, strict action will be taken." The court has instructed the government to take all necessary measures to restore order in the city, underscoring the need for normalcy.

The court has also requested a detailed report from the state government by 3 p.m., outlining the actions taken to address the situation. Chief Justice Chandrashekhar stated, "We want normalcy. Let the state government give a report by 3 p.m. on what action has been taken. Tell us which vehicles are allowed, and which are banned."

The court is seeking data on the number of protestors' vehicles and their drivers, questioning the authorities on their actions so far. "What action have you taken so far? Have you made any video... How many schools have been ordered shut? People are afraid of stepping out of their homes," the court inquired.

Protest and police response

The protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, has been a significant point of contention. Jarange-Patil, who began an indefinite fast on August 29, is demanding reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC quota. He has declared that he will not leave Mumbai until the state government implements the reservation. In response to the protest, the Mumbai Police have served a notice to Jarange-Patil, instructing him to vacate Azad Maidan due to repeated violations by his supporters.

The police have stated, "The terms and conditions laid down for the protest have been violated. Therefore, Azad Maidan should be vacated as soon as possible." They have also taken a serious note of statements made by Jarange-Patil to the media.

The protest has caused significant disruption in Mumbai, with a large number of pro-Maratha reservation activists and Jarange-Patil's supporters arriving at Azad Maidan. This influx has resulted in massive traffic jams on roads connecting south Mumbai from the eastern express highway and Atal Setu. The congestion has not only affected daily commuters but has also raised concerns about the safety and accessibility of emergency services.

The Bombay High Court's directive comes amid a special hearing on a petition by the Amy Foundation, which coincides with the fourth day of Jarange-Patil's hunger strike. Advocate General Birendra Saraf, representing the state government, assured the court that the government is willing to address the situation and is not shirking its responsibility. Meanwhile, the police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have announced that all roads leading towards Mumbai CSMT and the municipality will be closed for traffic to manage the situation.

The Maratha community, which constitutes nearly 33% of Maharashtra's population, is seeking reservation benefits similar to those provided to the Kunbi community, already part of the OBC category. The protest has gained significant traction, with Jarange-Patil's hunger strike serving as a focal point for the community's demands.

The cabinet subcommittee, headed by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, is scheduled to meet to discuss Jarange-Patil's demands. Jarange-Patil's medical examination was conducted at midnight, revealing a decrease in his body's water level. Despite medical advice to continue drinking water and ORS, Jarange-Patil remains resolute in his decision to give up water intake.