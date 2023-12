Bomb threat call made to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, 'hoax' says police

An incident of miscreants making a hoax bomb call to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Karnataka, came to light on Tuesday here.

According to police, the bomb threat call was made to the Raj Bhavan at 11.30 p.m. on Monday. The authorities immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation. Later, the police ascertained that it was a hoax bomb call.

The call was made to the landline phone of the Raj Bhavan and the accused claimed that a bomb had been planted in the building, police sources said. Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case in this connection and begun investigation.

On December 1, more than 60 schools in Bengaluru had received a threatening email where the miscreants claimed that the bomb would explode in the schools triggering panic among parents and authorities.

Police sources confirmed that the threat mail also contained jihadi literature and pledged to wipe out all those who are not Muslims.

Last month, a similar email was sent to 15 reputed schools in Bengaluru, which triggered tension and concerns in the city. Referring to Mumbai terror attacks, the email claimed that "on November 26, martyrs in the way of Allah killed hundreds of idolaters. It is truly powerful to hold a knife over tens of millions of kafirs".

The authorities said that the communal writing in the letters has made them take a serious note of the development. They also stated that it might be the handiwork of a prankster as well. The investigation will reveal everything, sources said.

(With inputs from IANS)