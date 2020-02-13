A bomb exploded outside the premises of a court in Lucknow on Thursday, February 13. The bomb explosion is believed to be an attempt to attack an advocate present in the District Sessions Court.

The incident reportedly happened during a scuffe between lawyers at the court premises. One bomb exploded and three live bombs have been recovered.

The accused has been identified as a member of the bar council by the police, reports India Today. Few lawyers have sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

The Wazirganj police are at the spot of the incident and an investigation is underway.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)