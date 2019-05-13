Actor Boman Irani is currently in New York to be a part of a fundraiser activity with The Akanksha Foundation.

Two Indian students are specially flown to New York for the event as representatives for all the children under the foundation. This event is to raise funds for approximately 8000 children. The 4th Annual Gala is to celebrate the foundation's groundbreaking work in providing quality education for India's least-served children and systemic education reform.

Boman, along with the foundation will be taking a pledge to help and raise funds for the education of the children.

Shares Boman,"I have been associated with The Akanksha Foundation since quite sometime now. Education is the basic need for our country. I am happy that I am able to do a little for the kids."

"We are delighted to have Boman Irani, who's connection to our work is so personal and beautiful, be our special guest at our fourth annual gala in NYC this year," Gouri Sadhwani, Executive Director of the Akanksha Fund in the U.S.