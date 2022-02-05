Allu Arjuns Remuneration to Increase for Pushpa 2 After Expanding his Market with 1st Part Close
Bollywood's favourite character actor Anupam Kher uploaded a humorous video of a 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' song edited to the tune of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 

Kher's edited video features late actress Reema Lagoo as she seems to lip-sync to the item song, followed by the entire scene edited in a way that is in sync with Devi Sri Prasad's Telugu composition, which is burning the charts.

Adding to the humour, Kher wrote: "Samdhan Ji is back."

He added: "Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy! #Koka #AajHamareDilMei @alluarjun@Samanthaprabhu2." 

The item number has been covered in many different renditions, which have increased the buzz around the sizzler exponentially from the time of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer's release. 

