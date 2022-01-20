In today's cut-throat digital landscape, it is quite important to build a strong brand presence. It is no longer a choice but a necessity for artists, creators, and brands. Much has changed in the world in the last few years. However, it is important to maintain a steady brand value in the market. Enabling a robust brand identity across different levels, Shark & Ink has played a crucial role in offering diversified services in the field of talent management, music, content, and lifestyle experiences.

It is a 360-degree entertainment agency in India that has represented and collaborated with influential names from different fields. Having worked with artists for concerts and gigs across the country and overseas, it boasts of working with the best names from the music industry. One of the popular bands, The Yellow Diary has been managed by them for the past 2 years. Coined by entrepreneur Arjun Shah in 2013, Shark & Ink has come a long way.

Recently in December, there was a collaboration between three powerhouses - The Yellow Diary, realme, and Sony Music India. The collaboration was for a branded content piece titled 'Udaan' for the episode of realme Music Studio, a property of Realme to promote upcoming talent. The overarching campaign of the song was 'Dare to Leap', a motto that realme as a brand has always lived by. The song speaks about empowering yourself to take a leap of faith in life.

The project, produced by Satvant Singh's outfit Bambai Dreams along with the agency has got recognition with over two million viewers. The song has also topped the charts ever since its release. While The Yellow Diary has been the face of the rock genre in India by Spotify, the band has also been the face of the indie rock music genre by YouTube. All in all, 'Udaan' is not just an adrenaline-pumping musical track, but it motivates people to follow and live their dreams.

With its music and lyrics, the song smartly integrates and promotes the products of the brand. The agency has strived to bring out excellence in the form of music and content, putting together strategic partnerships between brands, artists, and platforms.