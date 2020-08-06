The death of actor Sameer Sharma has come as a shock to the celebrities from television industry and Bollywood. He was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night, 5 August.

The Malad police have registered a case of accidental death and the investigation is on. "We have not found any evidence that suggests he may have been killed. Also, no suicide note has been found at the house so far. We are still investigating the case," NDTV quotes an officer as saying. The body has been sent for post mortem.

His body found hanging in the kitchen and the apartment's security guard was first person to notice it and alerted the members of the society.

Delhi-based Sameer Sharma made his television debut with STAR One's Dil Kya Chahta Hai. Thereafter, he was part of the Star family's soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai and Dil Kya Chahta Hai. Since then, he was part of over 15 TV shows.

He made his Bollywood debut with Hasee to Phasee. Currently, he was working on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Celebs condolence posts:

Dipannita Sharma: You came home for a get together with a friend . You were affable , instantly likeable & had such a warm vibe. We spoke about my sister because you had worked with her in a tv show&then I sadly never met you. Would ask about you often though. R.I.P #SameerSharma . I'm speechless

Riya Sen: Another sad & tragic loss ! #sameerSharma . Condolences to his family

Mugdha Veira Godse: RIP!!! #SameerSharma deepest condolences to the family Om Shanti...

Shweta Rohira: May #SameerSharma soul rest in peaceFolded hands prayers for the closed ones to have strength to cope up with the loss Folded hands

It's unfortunate @ rate suicides n depression is increasing in our society may be we all need to give it a serious thought and not just think but take actions too

Sidharth Malhotra: Really sad and unfortunate

Varun Dhawan: #RipSameerSharma.

Karanvir: What is happening to people, why why why are they doing this.... Rest in peace brother

Sanaya Irani: Rip Sameer. This is so heartbreaking.

Kritika Kamra: I hope they let you rest in peace Sameer Sharma.

Gautam Rode: Rest in peace #SameerSharma