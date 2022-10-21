Kumaon Lit Fest a significant milestone in J and Ks literature journey; historic step hailed Close
Kumaon Lit Fest a significant milestone in J&K's literature journey; historic step hailed

In the early 80's a young man Rahul Rawail created history at the Box office through a movie called 'Betaab' starring Sunny Deol.

Soon after, the valley in Pahalgam, where it was filmed became immortal and is known as ' Betaab Valley' with the memoirs etched forever among the locals. 

Rahul Mittra & Rahul Rawail called upon Indian Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House in the capital city and presented him copies of the recently released book 'Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work,' written by Rahul Rawail in English, Hindi & Gujarati.

Then the valley became a victim of endless strife and one casualty was Cinema . For 30-long years the valley was silent and Bollywood could not do light , action camera in the valley.

Now, the screens are limping back to normalcy, and the Bollywood rep Rahul Rawail is innaugrating the Jadooz Kids Film Festival where it mattered the most - Shopian and Pulwama.

It could not have been any better with Rahul Rawail return and launch Jadooz, the Cinema Chain with a vision to show a movie to every child in Shopian in 30 days -- thus rolling back the loss of 30 years to two generations.

It may be fair to say that Rahul Rawail reminds the people in the Valley of 'Arjun' in 'Betaab' for the Bollywood and the big screen lovers.

"Abhi Picture Baaki hai (Still more pictures to be shown)," is what Rahul Rawail says as he probably has a bigger picture in mind by way of a Film Festival and definitely a movie soon.

