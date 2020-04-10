There are several films in the Indian film industry keep the audience glued to their theatre seats, mainly because of their engaging storytelling style and uncompromising cinematic language. However, after watching certain movies, the audience feels that they are being tortured and are made only to test their patience.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five Indian movies that were tailormade to torture audiences.

Thugs of Hindostan (IMDB Rating: 4/10)

Vijay Krishna Acharya's 'Thugs of Hindostan' had succeeded in creating a huge pre-release hype; all credit goes to its ensemble star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

However, upon its theatrical release, the film literally disappointed the audiences, and critics called it one of the most pathetic movies ever released in the Indian film industry. The box-office failure of Thugs of Hindostan clearly affirmed the fact that a good star cast could not save a badly written script.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama (IMDB Rating: 3.3/10)

Expectations surrounding 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' were sky high, as it marked the union of hitmaker Boyapati Srinu and young hero Ram Charan. But the film reminded us of commercial Telugu potboilers in the 1990s, and it was loaded with umpteen numbers of cliched sequences.

The director also made Vivek Oberoi a buffoon in this movie, and his villain character felt more like a comedy caricature. Upon release, the film performed very poorly at the box-office, and it emerged as one of the biggest failures in the career of Ram Charan.

Dubai (IMDB Rating: 3.8/10)

Mammootty's 'Dubai' was released in 2001. The film was directed by master craftsman Joshiy, and the script was penned by firebrand writer Ranji Panicker. Exclusively shot in Dubai, the film was one of the most expensive films made in Mollywood until then.

However, the film was criticized by audiences and critics upon its release. The major drawback of the movie was a faltered screenplay, and the character played by Mammootty can be seen delivering self-praising dialogues every now and then. The only saving grace of the film was the song 'Oru Paattin Kaattil', which was beautifully picturized in urban Dubai.

Sura (IMDB Rating: 2.5/10)

Sura was Thalapathy Vijay's 50th film in his career, but now, he might be regretting doing such a film with a baseless story and shoddy crafting style. The film had Tamannaah Bhatia in the role of the female lead, and the onscreen chemistry of the actress with Vijay was literally pathetic.

The songs of the movie were good, but it was not capable enough to save a film made with such a mediocre script.

Ninnindale (IMDB Rating: 5.1/10)

Puneeth Rajkumar is undoubtedly the most valuable stars in Sandalwood, and he has a huge fan following in Karnataka. However, his 2014 film 'Ninnindale' shattered all the expectations and emerged as a colossal flop.

The film did not have even a single moment that was capable to engage the audiences, and critics even panned Puneeth for his shoddy acting in this movie.