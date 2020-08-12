Bollywood and television celebrities have prayed for the quick recovery of Sanjay Dutt who has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor will be reportedly heading to the US or Singapore for treatment.

The 61-year old was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai recently and got discharged on Monday, 10 August. However, last evening, tweeted that he was taking a short break from work for some medical treatement. He posted, "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Later, reports said that he was diagnosed with lung cancer of stage 3. This news came as a shock to his fans and well-wishers. Many celebrities took Twitter to pray for his quick recovery.

Check out their tweets below:

Cricketer Yuvaraj Singh: You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery.

Manisha Koirala tweeted: Sadden to hear about your health challenge dear baba @duttsanjay .. but I know you are tougher !! There has been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this too shall be yet another win .. praying for your well-being.

Sumalatha Ambareesh: Wishing @duttsanjay a speedy recovery . May God provide you with the strength and courage to cope with this challenge.

Armaan Malik posted: "Hope you get well soon sir."

Richa Chadha: Get well soon @duttsanjay and @Nishikantkamat sending healing your way.

Neha Dhupia: Get well soon sir @duttsanjay

Esha Deol: Praying for your speedy recovery Sanju sir @duttsanjay get well soon.

Kamya Punjabi: KARKAR HARR MAIDAAN FATEH May Ganapati Bappa Give you the strength to fight back n win this battle too. Praying for ur speedy recovery @duttsanjay

Hiten Tejwani: Get well soon sir @duttsanjay ...will pray for you.

Rashami Desai: Really in shock !!! Get well soon My Munna bhai. strength and power to Dutt family.

Kunal Kohli tweeted: @duttsanjay sir you've fought a lot of battles, external & internal. Taken it on your chin like a man. One more fight. You can do it. Prayers & thoughts with you. Lots of love.

Anil Sharma posted: Oh very shocking.. we pray for @duttsanjay fast recovery .. may god showers his blessings.