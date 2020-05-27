Actor-singer Zara Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Aurangzeb opposite Arjun Kapoor. she has also done playback in her own film Barbaadiyan. Post which she has been constantly busy making music and songs. And now the cute actress has come up with her own single 'Jogan'.



In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, actress-singer Zara Khan spills the beans about her singing and acting career, how she landed in movies and what made her come out with a music album 'Jogan'.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your song from acting to singing? How did you make a shift?

I never really made a shift when I debuted in Aurangzeb I had done my own playback with the song Barbaadiyan, but recently I wanted to try my hand at the Indie space so khudse zyada was that baby step and then along the way kya karte the Sajna happened from Shubh Mangal while I was jamming on a few songs and lining them up for my single releases. I love both acting and singing so will try to give my best to the both of them.

Tell us about Jogan, in the midst of lockdown how did you come up with it the process and a bit on the song?

Well, Jogan was something I had already been jamming and working on with Tanishk before the lockdown but it wasn't a song which I was going to release as my second, there were a completely different song and collab with another artist but due to the lockdown we couldn't shoot the video on time. Jogan was something we all were very confident about and we decided that let's drop a lyrical and put it into streaming. I just love the song Tanishk has done a fantastic job creating it.

Working with Arjun Kapoor in your debut film? What drew you towards the script?

Well for starters it was Yash Raj Films launch is something any actor would dream of and the script was very interesting at the time.

How has your journey been in Bollywood so far?

Well, when you come from a film and music background family it doesn't feel like a journey it's more like a part of your life but definitely, once I started working it was completely different in terms of understanding the business better and what kind of content works what doesn't, which I'm still learning.

Have you come across casting couch?

Honestly, I haven't but it completely depends on you and what u come across and when it does happen and that's sad I hope it stops so we all can focus on talent more prominently.

What is your take on nepotism?

See definitely when you come from a lineage in whatever field you start your career in it will give you a good opportunity for sure, but at the end to be a star you have to have that quality. There are many actors who belong to film families but they haven't been able to sustain, there's nothing wrong with that but it just depends on you how dedicated you are to your craft. Yes, people who aren't from the industry will have to struggle a bit more to create those opportunities but then as I said lineage and a brand has worked hard enough already in the past for there future generations to take on that credibility.

What is your take on remix songs?

I love them, fashion comes back, the types of denim that we wear have already been in fashion for ages but we keep restyling them don't we? Just like that when classic melodies get a revamp it's always fun as we have to keep up with the times. And definitely keeping classics in respect, but we can't wear bellbottoms forever right. I personally would love to do a remix of my mother's song may be dil ke armaan or jhoom jhoom baba.

Upcoming project?