Mahindra Bolero is the signature patrolling car used by Indian Police across the country and the carmaker takes pride in being the chosen one to support the officers who pledged to keep the cities safe. But a Bengaluru IPS officer saw a gap that needs to be filled and to do that, he reached out to Anand Mahindra with a sound suggestion.

Bhaskar Rao, IPS, ADG of Police, Internal Security, tweeted his suggestion, tagging Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, on Monday. He asked the business tycoon to consider manufacturing "high-speed interceptor patrol boats, policing the coast and inland waterways will be future challenge, the Bolero has come to stay as the Indian Police Car."

Bolero of boats coming soon

To this, Mahindra responded with great interest and commitment to doing what's necessary. "I share your view that patrolling the coast & inland waterways is crucial. We're already supporting the Navy & multiple Police Departments with Fast interceptor, Rescue & Patrol boats. And you're right, we should making the 'Bolero' of boats! We'll connect with you right away," Mahindra replied to Rao.

Not just that, Mahindra shared the model of Mahindra Odyssea, the patrol boats that the manufacturer already makes, and said that it can be developed even further to suit specific needs, such as patrolling Indian coasts and inland waters.

Bhaskar Rao, IPS, also confirmed that he is already in touch with Mahindra Marines to take the initiative forward.

There's no timeline as to how quickly we can expect Mahindra to deliver on this new initiative, but it's going to be sooner rather than later.