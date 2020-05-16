Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has supported the Indian Army's new 'Tour of Duty' scheme that allows civilians, including working professionals, to serve the military for a period of three years as officers and in other ranks. The Indian business tycoon has offered to consider the candidatures of those serving "Tour of Duty" in the Army for three years.

Mahindra has written a letter to the Indian Army hailed the move that, he said, will allow young and fit citizens of the country to serve as soldiers and officers in the military.

"I recently learnt that the Indian Army is considering a novel proposal, the 'Tour of Duty'. The young, fit citizens of India will get an opportunity to gain operational experience in the Army both as soldiers and Officers through this voluntary three-year programme."

"I definitely think military training will be an added advantage for Tour of Duty Graduates as they enter the workplace. In fact, considering the rigid standards of selection and training in the Indian Army, the Mahindra Group will be happy to consider their candidature," Anand Mahindra wrote.

Proposal being examined by top Army officials

According to reports, the Indian Army is also mulling over the proposal to allow paramilitary soldiers and central armed police forces personnel to serve for up to seven years and then return to their parent organisations. Sources said that top Army officials are in the process to examine the proposal to allow civilians and paramilitary personnel to serve the force through this voluntary scheme.

"If approved, it will be a voluntary engagement and there will be no dilution in selection criteria. Initially, 100 officers and 1,000 men are being considered for recruitment," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.