Hollywood diva Eva Longoria is known for her glamorous and charismatic personality. The 48-year-old actress made a head-turning red carpet appearance on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 26th.

Eva Longoria stunned in a nearly naked see-through gown from Elie Saab Couture

Eva and the director posed on the "The Old Oak" Cannes red carpet at the Palais des Festivals wearing a nude dress that was embroidered with so many sparkling beads and gems. The bold sheer gown was designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab. The beautifully featured design had an intricate back with a sheer skirt, train and cut-outs on the side that nipped in at her waist making Eva looked sexy as ever!

Eva styled her hair in a loose high tie and tendrils on both sides of her face. The starlet additionally put on a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings which made her face card glow.

The haute couture gown from the designer Spring/Summer 2023 collection 'A Golden Dawn', is an indulgent escape from the ordinary, where sheer beauty and magic.

The nude sheer fabric plays the perfect canvas to elevate the patterns that celebrate Eva's hourglass figure. The sleeveless gown comes with a delicate train featuring intricate embroidery detailing

Eva shared a series of photos from the red carpet on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she expressed excitement over the premiere event by writing in the caption, "Walking this red carpet never gets old. Always thrilled to be here @festivaldecannes with my @lorealparis family!"

Eva is one of the brand ambassadors of L'oreal, The "Desperate Housewives" star was the first to take the lead on the red carpet, and following her were actresses Andie McDowell and Anushka Sharma, who made her Cannes debut this year.

When Eva called out Hollywood celebs for being a double standard

As per reports, during her Kering Women in Motion talk, Eva looked back on her directorial debut Flamin' Hot. She compared the stress that women face in the industry to men, noting that the stakes were less high for men.

"The problem is if this movie fails, people go, 'Oh Latino stories don't work...female directors don't cut it.' We don't get a lot of at-bats," she said, according to Variety. "A white male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. That's the problem. I get one at-bat, one chance, work twice as hard, twice as fast, twice as cheap."

Meanwhile, the 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet has been graced by an array of celebrities from across the globe including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, Blackpink's Rose, Scarlett Johanson, Johnny Depp, Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek, Julianne Moore, and Natalie Portman among others.