Bold and beautiful: Divya Khossla oozes oomph in deep-cut blue bralette lehenga; sets the LFW ramp ablaze with her graceful walk

Stylish actor and diva Diva Khosla Kumar never fails to exude charm and grace. Known for her bold and chic sartorial choices. Diva often oozes oomph as she steps out in the city. Recently the actor and wife of head honcho Divya walked the ramp.

Bold and beautiful: Divya Khossla oozes oomph in a deep-cut blue bralette lehenga; and sets the LFW ramp ablaze with her graceful walk

Divya Khosla Kumar aced the walk with grace. She looked serious yet regal as she carried the look with panache. She opted for a blue bralette lehenga with golden patterns, that added richness to the dress. Divya enhanced her look with a light dupatta that added to her royal appearance She opted for red lipstick.

A section of netizens was unhappy with Divya's outfit for the ramp, whereas few social media users loved her look and heaped praise on her.

The actor grabbed headlines when she dropped her surname 'Kumar' from her social media profile. Her actions gave rise to divorce rumours between him and her husband Bhushan Kumar.

T series released a statement and said that all is well in their paradise.

The statement read, "Contrary to several reports doing rounds, the couple is very happy with each other. Astrological beliefs drive Divya Khossla 's choice to drop her married surname and is a personal decision. It should be respected and there is an addition of an 's' made to her maiden surname, symbolizing her astrological belief is for the same thought."

Recently, she directed a movie called "Yaariyan 2. Which was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari under the banner of T-Series Films and Sapru Films Production. Other than directing movies she also appears in songs as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, The much-anticipated third instalment of the iconic "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" franchise is set to go on floors in March 2024 as producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, and the lead actor Kartik Aaryan gather for a pivotal discussion regarding the horror-comedy.