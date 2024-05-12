Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is ruling the internet and how. The actor made a stunning appearance, earlier this week at the Met Gala, wearing a Sabyasachi saree fitted with a long train. The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful and was indeed a sight to behold as she opted for an Indian traditional ethnic saree, leaving the world mesmerised by her look.

Fans are still gushing over her drop-dead gorgeous look and merely a few days later, Alia dropped another set of pictures as she stunned as the cover girl for 'Bazaar' magazine.

Alia shared a carousel post of pictures on her Instagram as she turned cover girl for an international magazine. She looked stunning and how in western outfits.

Let's decode her outfit!

Alia Bhatt wore a Red-blue sleeveless vest and short pants.

Another picture shows Alia posing wearing a long sleeve, wide collar, wool-silk GG double wrap coat with reversible side, detachable belt, pockets and hood.

The next pic shows, Alia, wearing a dark blue, long sleeves, cotton-washed denim shirt with a rib-stitch tank top.

All about her outfit, as per Harper's Bazaar Alia was seen wearing an Ivory, long sleeves, V-neck, wool bouclè stitch cardigan with GG buttons details; ivory, short sleeves, polo-neck, wool bouclè stitch mini dress with GG buttons details; rib-cotton socks with web detail, Signoria slingback pumps; and Marina Chain earrings; all Gucci.

Netizens were in awe seeing Alia's different looks.

Even on Reddit, fans praised Alia for her sartorial choices. Some fans also compared her to Deepika, especially her posing style.

A user said, "I wish you could have your own style so won't need to copy Deepika.."

Another mentioned, "Eating AGAIN after eating the whole MET GALA."

The third one said, "Finally a good photoshoot by Alia. Looks great.."

While a section of Alia's fans slammed Deepika's fans for trying to belittle and accusing her of copying Deepika.

Alia's films

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which she co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.