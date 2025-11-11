Eight people were killed and at least 20 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening (November 10, 2025), officials confirmed.

The blast occurred around 6:52 p.m. in a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies, charred vehicles, and debris scattered across the busy stretch. Flames quickly engulfed several nearby cars, sending panic through the crowded area.

Shattered glass, twisted metal, blood stains and burnt vehicle parts covered the road as rescue teams and firefighters rushed to the scene. The impact of the explosion triggered fires in multiple vehicles parked nearby.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and horror. Dharmender, a resident of Greater Noida who was shopping near the site, said he heard a deafening sound and saw vehicles bursting into flames. "Traffic was heavy, and the slow-moving car suddenly went up in fire. Within seconds, the taxis around it caught fire too," he said.

He added that only two police officers were present at the Red Fort outpost when the explosion happened. "We managed to drag out around seven taxi drivers. The car where the blast occurred had a Haryana number plate," he recalled. Fire department teams reached about 10 minutes later as locals tried to rescue the injured.

The exact moment when the

Blast occurred near Red fort New Delhi.



Another eyewitness, Bhupender Singh from Noida, said his vehicle was right next to the one that exploded. "The signal had just turned green when the blast happened. I jumped out and ran towards the market. The intensity was so strong that people nearby were thrown apart," he said.

Mohsin Ali, who works in the area, said he helped pull out three charred bodies. "E-rickshaws caught fire, body parts were scattered, and hardly anyone near that car survived. Even a nearby temple's glass shattered," he said.

Exact moment when the Delhi blast took place earlier today near Red Fort in India's National Capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that the explosion took place in a slow-moving vehicle that had stopped at a red light outside the Red Fort around 6:52 p.m. "Nearby vehicles were damaged, and several people have died while others are injured. FSL, NIA and all agencies are on site. We are monitoring the situation closely," he said, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed.

The blast site — outside Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station — is a bustling zone close to Jama Masjid and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. The shockwave from the explosion rattled nearby buildings, shaking windows and doors.

One eyewitness told NDTV, "The blast was so strong my ears started ringing. I saw body parts flying — a hand landed right in front of me. It's something I can't even describe."

Car's owner Salman is in custody, he told that he has sold it to Nadeem Khan



Several fire tenders, bomb squad units and ambulances rushed to the spot. By nightfall, the area was completely sealed off as police diverted traffic from Old Delhi.

A local resident said, "I saw a huge fireball from my terrace. The blast was massive. My whole house near the gurdwara shook."

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion, but sources said all angles — including a possible terror link — are being investigated.