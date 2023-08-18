The body of a foreign terrorist, who managed to escape during the August 5 gun battle in the Rajouri district, was found this morning in the forest area of the Reasi district, nearly 50 kilometers away from the encounter site.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that the body of a second terrorist was injured in an encounter at Khawas found by the special operation group (SoG) at the Dhakikot area of Reasi. He said that two grenades, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds, 32 pistol rounds, and some other material were recovered from the spot.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and SoG has been continuing relentless operations in jungle areas of Reasi district.

"During the ongoing operations, Army and JKP deployed along the high ridge lines in Jungle area near Dhakikot on the night of August 17 observed suspicious movement of unidentified persons", he said.

"When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape. The Army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape.", the defense spokesperson said.

The terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in a dense jungle. Party probed ahead, till the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and a dense jungle area.

During a search operation along with SOG and VDC members in early morning hours, the dead body of a likely foreign terrorist was found in the jungle area. Warlike stores have also been recovered from the terrorist.

Killed terrorist managed to escape during encounter

The killed terrorist had managed to escape during an encounter at village Gunda Khawas in the Koteranka area of Rajouri district on August 5 in which one terrorist was killed. It was reported during the August 5 encounter, two to three terrorists were trapped in the encounter and one of them was injured in the gun battle.

After the August 5 encounter, security forces launched a massive combing and search operation in this belt to trace the terrorists who managed to escape.

On July 18, security personnel had eliminated four dreaded foreign terrorists in the hilly area of Surankote tehsil in Poonch district and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives from their possession.