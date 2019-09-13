The body of an Indian Army officer, who went missing while Kayaking near Tchegera Island in Congo, was retrieved on Thursday after an intensive search that lasted for four days.

The mortal remains of Lt Col Gaurav Solanki were retrieved from inside Lake Kivu. The soldier was posted with Indian Contingent in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He had been untraceable since Saturday when he went for Kayaking along with other members of his contingent. All the other members had returned except for the officer.

India has been extensively contributing to the United Nations peacekeeping mission. The country is one of the largest contributors, in terms of troops to UN peacekeeping forces. Over the span of the last 57 years, the Indian Army has participated in 43 peacekeeping missions in which more than 90,000 Indian soldiers have served across the globe.

Showcasing its valour in some of the most difficult operations, the Indian Army has proven its professionalism. India has served in the UN peacekeeping operations in four continents with its significant role in Asia and Africa.

India has dispatched battalion groups, engineers, medical teams, mil observers and staff personnel to countries including Cambodia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Lebanon, Ethiopia-Eritrea, Congo, Sudan, and Golan Heights. Presently, India has the third-highest number of soldiers posted as peacekeepers across the globe.