Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Bodo Agreement as a historic chapter for peace and development in Assam. Hailing the Bodo Agreement, He said it is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas' and spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat'.

The government on Monday signed an accord with one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam -- the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) — providing political and economic bonanza.

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Boroland state was also signatory to the accord.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister said, "As India remembers Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi, Assam is witnessing a historic chapter for peace and development."

"After a wait of 50 years, agreement with our Bodo friends heralds a new beginning. It will strengthen Assam's unity, bring development and usher in a bright future."

'Work has begun on a comprehensive Rs 1500 crore package'

PM Modi continued to tweet, "After signing this historic agreement with Bodo organizations, foremost priority of our govt is the development of Bodo areas."

"Work has begun on a comprehensive Rs 1500 crore package. Our special focus will be on ease of living and ensuring that Bodos benefit fully from govt schemes."

He further added that Bodo friends joining us on a path of peace sends a clear message that solution to issues is possible when we leave the path of violence & repose faith in democracy & Constitution.

I welcome my Bodo friends to the mainstream. We are committed to ensuring the development of Bodo areas.

"The 5-decade old Bodo issue finds resolution on the Punyatithi of Pujya Bapu today. The accord between the Bodo groups & Govt will strengthen the unity & integrity of Assam."

"I welcome the decision of my Bodo friends for leaving violence & reposing faith in democracy & Constitution."

'Historical accord'

The tripartite agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It is a historical accord," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said and asserted that the pact will bring a comprehensive solution to the Bodo issue.

Highlights of Bodo Accord