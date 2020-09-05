Bhupendra Jadawat is all praise for Bobby Deol, who is his co-actor in Netflix series Class of 83. The debutant actor says that the Yamla Pagla Deewana star makes his co-stars comfortable.

Bhupendra Jadawat is a graduate from the National School of Drama. He made his debut with Netflix series Class of 83, which has been directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. He feels grateful for getting praise for his debut role Shukla. Talking about it, he says, "Playing cop is quite tricky. So I bagged this role after rounds and rounds of audition by casting director Abhimanyu Ray sir.

The actor added, "So when I came to know that Shahrukh Khan is producing it and it will be streaming on Netflix, it became a larger than life project for me. We were been trained for 2 months for getting into the character of police officer. Since it's a period film, so we had to prepare ourselves keeping that era in mind. I feel very fortunate on getting such great response in my debut film which I never imagined."

Talking about Bobby Deol, "It was wonderful experience. Being a 90s kid, I'm a very big fan of his. First time when I saw him I was very excited. But he is very humble, giving and down to earth and makes his costars comfortable. We used to talk a lot on sets and he helped us a lot. He never made us feel he is a star. There's a saying 'Bada Aadmi woh hai jo pass mein baithe insaan ko chota nahi hone deta' - that's Bobby Sir."