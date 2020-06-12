BMW has launched its new X6 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 95 lakh. It comes in as a CBU with a straight-six petrol as your only option.

BMW X6 engine, gearbox, horsepower, and torque

We get the X6 xDrive40i only, whereas elsewhere the buyers get three more options. Here are all four from BMW's brochure:

xDrive30d: It's a 2993 cc straight-six diesel that produces 265 hp at 4000 rpm, and 620 Nm at 2000-2500 rpm. It's not available in India.

xDrive40i: It's also a 2993 cc straight-six, but a petrol that produces 340 hp at 5500-6500 rpm, and 450 Nm at 1500-5200 rpm. This is the one that's launched today in India.

M50d: It's the same diesel engine from the 30d but massaged to produce 400 hp at 4400 rpm and an insane 760 Nm at 2000-3000. It has not come to India.

M50i: It's a V8 petrol that produces 530 hp at 5500-6000 rpm and an equally impressive 750 Nm at 1800-4600 rpm. You aren't getting this either. I just listed all to make you feel good, or bad, depending upon your orientation.

All X6s are all-wheel-drive and equipped with the same eight-speed Steptronic transmission. BMW claims a top speed of 250 km/h for all of them, save for the 30d, which is good for 'just' 230 km/h. The zero to hundred sprint time for the petrol variant we're getting is a claimed 5.5 seconds.

BMW X6 variants, distinguishing features, and colours

Well, here BMW India has been quite generous. There are two trims—xDrive40i xLine and xDrive40i M Sport—and in an effort to show how different these two are, they've listed the following in their press release:

xLine: The xLine package includes sports seats, sport leather steering wheel, adaptive 2-axle air suspension, and 20-inch v-spoke alloy wheels. There are seven colour options: Manhattan Metallic (we have no idea what that is), Artic Grey Brilliant Effect (some sort of grey), Mineral White (that's definitely a special white), Alpine White (I'll go out on a limb and say that it's also some kind of white), Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect (I think it's a pompous red), Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect (pretentious grey?), and Black Sapphire (okay, I'll take my chances; I say it's black).

M Sport: The seats are the same as in the xLine, but quite a lot is different. There's M leather steering wheel, adaptive M suspension, M aerodynamics package, and 20-inch M star-spoke alloy wheels. The X6 M Sport comes only in two colours, and these are even named a bit better than the xLine's shades. Riverside Blue Metallic and Carbon Black. I think they mean Blue and Black.

The complete equipment and feature list might take the rest of the year for me to type and explain. Yes, it's that long, which also means that it'd be money well spent. But do check out the rest of the details on their website, and do let me know if I decoded the colour-names right.