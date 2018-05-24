BMW M2 Competition likely to be launched during Diwali

M2 Competition expected to be priced at around Rs 80-85 lakh

M5 Competition produces 25hp more than the standard M5

German premium carmaker BMW had a busy first half of 2018 in terms of product launch. The carmaker brought in the 6 Series Gran Turismo and all-new X3. It also bolstered performance car line-up with the launch of the new M5 and updated M3 and M4. That seems not the end of the story as reports claim BMW India may also launch the M2 Competition and the M5 Competition.

BMW M2 Competition

The M2 is essentially a hotter version of the 2 Series coupe, which never sold in India. BMW's performance arm launched the M2 Competition in 2018 that extends the performance credentials further. The M2 Competition is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine that also powers the M3 and M4. The mill develops 410hp power and 550Nm of torque, which is up by 40hp and 84Nm over the M2. The mill comes mated to either a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

BMW claims the M2 Competition can sprint to 100kmph in 4.4 seconds for the standard manual version and 4.2 seconds for the dual-clutch model. The top speed of the car is limited to 250kmph while it can be raised to 280kmph with an optional Driver's Package.

Complementing its potent engine, the M2 Competition also gets some aggressive styling cues. These include larger cooling ducts, a redesigned kidney grille and headlights with adaptive LED function as standard. M-style exterior mirror housings, altered rear bumper and new 19-inch forged alloy wheels are the other attractions.

BMW M5 Competition

If you are ready to spend Rs 1.43 crore for the M5 sports sedan with 591bhp and still not satisfied with the performance, the M5 Competition is for you. The 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 motor in the M5 Competition makes 625hp – 25hp more than the standard M5. While the M5 is able to accelerate to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds, the M5 Competition can do 0-100kph in just 3.3 seconds. The mill comes mated to eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

BMW M2 Competition launch is expected during Diwali and M5 should follow soon after. The M2 Competition is expected to be priced at around Rs 80-85 lakh (ex-showroom) while the M5 Competition's price tag will go beyond Rs 1.5 crore.

Source: Autocar